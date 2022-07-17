Emerald Advisers LLC Grows Stock Position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 269,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,910 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global comprises 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.74% of NV5 Global worth $35,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. 65.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

NV5 Global Stock Up 3.7 %

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $1,183,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,490,191.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.03. NV5 Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $190.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.00 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 6.76%. Equities analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

(Get Rating)

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Featured Articles

