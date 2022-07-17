Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 43,621 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 423,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Freshpet comprises 1.7% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $43,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Freshpet by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $45.22 and a one year high of $159.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshpet from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

