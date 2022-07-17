Emerald Advisers LLC Purchases 61,198 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,198 shares during the period. Avient makes up about 1.4% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.86% of Avient worth $37,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVNT. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Avient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 302,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Avient by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 7,630 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Avient by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Stock Performance

Shares of AVNT opened at $40.28 on Friday. Avient Co. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Research analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avient Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Avient’s payout ratio is 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

