Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares during the period. Planet Fitness comprises about 1.2% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $30,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 189.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $126,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas raised Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

Shares of PLNT opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.11 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.88.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.44 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

