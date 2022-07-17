Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,529 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment makes up 2.0% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.91% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $51,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $614,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $164,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

SEAS opened at $41.66 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.35 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also

