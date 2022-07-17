Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys 134,667 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 592,241 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,667 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.02% of Sun Country Airlines worth $15,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $412,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNCY. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sun Country Airlines Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Sun Country Airlines news, insider Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,941.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $27,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,337 shares in the company, valued at $36,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,943 shares of company stock worth $1,761,207.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.33. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $24.31.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.