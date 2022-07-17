Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Buys New Position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 231,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,956,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in Cutera by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,740 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Cutera in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUTR shares. StockNews.com lowered Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Cutera from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Cutera from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cutera from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Cutera from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.82. Cutera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.75). Cutera had a negative net margin of 5.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $58.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cutera news, CEO David H. Mowry bought 996 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.12 per share, with a total value of $49,919.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,604,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers Secret PRO, a device that utilizes fractional CO2 for skin resurfacing and radio frequency (RF) microneedling for deep dermal remodeling; truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; excel V+, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; truSculpt iD, for the non-surgical body sculpting market; and Secret RF, a fractional RF microneedling system for tissue coagulation and hemostasis.

