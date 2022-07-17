Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cuts Stock Position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lowered its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,461 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,961 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.74% of Model N worth $17,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Model N by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN stock opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $934.86 million, a P/E ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 0.88. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MODN. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Model N from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,036.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $291,937.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,168 shares in the company, valued at $13,603,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,128 shares of company stock valued at $717,582. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Model N Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

