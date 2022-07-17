Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 176,498 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lessened its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 153,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176,498 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.34% of Diodes worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Diodes by 2.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Diodes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Diodes news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 600 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIOD opened at $69.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.97. Diodes Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $113.98.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diodes in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

