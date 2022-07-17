Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Sells 20,893 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust reduced its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,893 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned 1.27% of FARO Technologies worth $12,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in FARO Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 913,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,931,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385,546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 10.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 273,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,323 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 142.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 180,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,948 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FARO opened at $30.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.50. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $83.39. The stock has a market cap of $557.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.50.

FARO Technologies ( NASDAQ:FARO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

