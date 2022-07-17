Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Receives C$58.61 Average Price Target from Analysts

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$58.61.

Several brokerages have commented on ENB. National Bankshares upped their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Enbridge from C$58.50 to C$55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. CSFB upped their price target on Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Enbridge to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock opened at C$54.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$55.39. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$46.88 and a 52 week high of C$59.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.98.

Enbridge Dividend Announcement

Enbridge ( TSE:ENB Get Rating ) (NYSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.13 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.1800003 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.84%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

