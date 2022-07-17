Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the June 15th total of 2,970,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 673,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Enel Chile Price Performance

NYSE:ENIC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 399,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,729. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.55. Enel Chile has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter.

Enel Chile Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enel Chile in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enel Chile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Enel Chile by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co increased its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 706,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enel Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

About Enel Chile

(Get Rating)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.