EOS (EOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $992.32 Million

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. One EOS coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. EOS has a market cap of $992.32 million and $168.91 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000065 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,060,145,536 coins and its circulating supply is 994,666,805 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

