Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $56.87.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail, wholesale, food service, and other activities in Belgium, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Foodservice, and Other Activities. As of June 17, 2021, the company operated 248 Colruyt stores, 145 OKay stores, 31 Bio-Planet stores, 45 Dreamland stores, 29 Dreambaby stores, and 3 Cru stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, as well as 85 Colruyt stores in France.

