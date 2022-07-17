Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF) Short Interest Update

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 318,800 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the June 15th total of 502,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.1 days.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Price Performance
Etn. Fr. Colruyt stock opened at $28.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.07. Etn. Fr. Colruyt has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $56.87.
Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile
