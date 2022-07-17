Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ETCMY remained flat at $2.67 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.00) to €12.65 ($12.65) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

About Eutelsat Communications

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

