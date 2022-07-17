EverRise Price Up 12.5% This Week (RISE)

EverRise (RISE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. During the last seven days, EverRise has traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a total market capitalization of $36.65 million and $1.39 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken.

EverRise Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverRise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

