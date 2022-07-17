Factom Reaches Market Cap of $3.27 Million (FCT)

Factom (FCT) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 17th. Factom has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $1,173.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Factom coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Factom has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00038659 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001656 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021860 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001940 BTC.
Factom Coin Profile
Factom’s launch date was September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 10,376,418 coins. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org.
Factom Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Factom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
