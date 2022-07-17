FaraLand Tops One Day Trading Volume of $79,552.00 (FARA)

FaraLand (FARA) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 17th. FaraLand has a market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $79,552.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FaraLand has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One FaraLand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000321 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004661 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00034027 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00021606 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.
FaraLand Coin Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
Buying and Selling FaraLand
