Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATP – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 9,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fat Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATP remained flat at $9.93 during midday trading on Friday. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,107. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Fat Projects Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $9.94.

Get Fat Projects Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fat Projects Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATP. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fat Projects Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $9,282,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $8,442,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $5,114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,853,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fat Projects Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Fat Projects Acquisition

Fat Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the supply chain, transportation, logistics, finance, sustainability/ESG, food, agriculture, e-commerce, and big data and/or monetization areas in Southeast Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fat Projects Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.