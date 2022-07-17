Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 54.6% from the June 15th total of 347,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Faurecia S.E. Stock Performance

Shares of FURCF stock remained flat at $16.76 on Friday. 158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.01. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on FURCF. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €48.00 ($48.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Faurecia S.E. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €60.00 ($60.00) to €40.00 ($40.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Faurecia S.E. from €44.00 ($44.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

About Faurecia S.E.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and comfort solutions.

