FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 229,879 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,329 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for about 3.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $53,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 344.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FDX shares. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Insider Activity

FedEx Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $217.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $301.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.