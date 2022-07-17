Fei Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $426.10 Million (FEI)

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 17th. Fei Protocol has a total market cap of $426.10 million and $46.61 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fei Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 470% higher against the dollar and now trades at $578.08 or 0.02712591 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001679 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00023482 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001923 BTC.
Fei Protocol Profile
Fei Protocol’s total supply is 426,116,733 coins and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol.
Fei Protocol Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Fei Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fei Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.