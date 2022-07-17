Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.11-$5.33 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.39 billion-$5.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.78 billion. Ferrari also updated its FY 2026 guidance to $8.08-$8.98 EPS.

Ferrari Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $193.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.24. Ferrari has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $278.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Ferrari had a return on equity of 40.26% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Ferrari

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cheuvreux upgraded Ferrari from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Ferrari to a hold rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ferrari from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.30.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ferrari by 43.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 20.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Ferrari by 90.5% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ferrari by 12.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,222,000 after acquiring an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Ferrari by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

See Also

