Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Holdings Lowered by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC owned 0.13% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2,261.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 76,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,644,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 377.6% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 23,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.85. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $55.92 and a 1 year high of $69.27.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.