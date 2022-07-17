Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU stock opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.66. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $57.77.

