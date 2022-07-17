Financial Strategies Group Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after acquiring an additional 12,073,555 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsimple Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,323,000. Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,814,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,875,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after buying an additional 4,486,189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.82 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.85.

