Financial Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 197 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $387.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $392.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

