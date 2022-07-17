Financial Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIOV. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,118,000. Nvest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,600,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 276.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 48,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 35,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,110,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 217,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,439 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

VIOV opened at $154.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $148.91 and a 52 week high of $193.31.

