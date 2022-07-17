Financial Strategies Group Inc. Sells 112 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Financial Strategies Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter.

IJH opened at $229.87 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.82.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

