Financial Survey: Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) vs. MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT)

Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) and MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Rating) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.2% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of MassRoots shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Kanzhun and MassRoots’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kanzhun -20.99% -9.25% -7.32% MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kanzhun $668.35 million 12.99 -$168.07 million -2.73 -8.72 MassRoots $10,000.00 387,400.03 -$14.71 million N/A N/A

This table compares Kanzhun and MassRoots’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

MassRoots has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kanzhun.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Kanzhun and MassRoots, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kanzhun 0 0 0 0 N/A MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

MassRoots beats Kanzhun on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kanzhun

(Get Rating)

Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About MassRoots

(Get Rating)

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.