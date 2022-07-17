First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Short Interest Down 43.5% in June

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a drop of 43.5% from the June 15th total of 58,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% during the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 12.5% during the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 608,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after buying an additional 67,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Up 2.4 %

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. The stock had a trading volume of 10,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.33 million, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.43.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Announces Dividend

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:FCRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

