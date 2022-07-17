First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) Short Interest Up 76.9% in June

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 76.9% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers purchased 3,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.19 per share, for a total transaction of $83,890.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,578.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Czeschin purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.91 per share, for a total transaction of $74,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,876 shares in the company, valued at $769,121.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter worth $472,000. 30.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSFG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of First Savings Financial Group stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. First Savings Financial Group has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $29.98. The company has a market capitalization of $168.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.18.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.61. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.25%.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

