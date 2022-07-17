First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 53.3% in June

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 370,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.16.

Get First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund alerts:

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

About First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,766 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 73,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 18,203 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.