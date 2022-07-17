First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Short Interest Up 53.3% in June

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,100 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the June 15th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE FSD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.61. 370,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,615. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.11. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1-year low of $11.19 and a 1-year high of $16.16.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.
