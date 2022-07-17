First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) Short Interest Down 59.1% in June

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 59.1% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEF. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $252,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF by 53.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF during the first quarter worth $66,000.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Income Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $19.93. The company had a trading volume of 939 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,076. First Trust Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $26.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.32.

First Trust Income Opportunity ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%.

