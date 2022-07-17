First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 83.9% from the June 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 1.7 %

FTC traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,773. First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $124.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day moving average is $100.06.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,500,000 after buying an additional 117,537 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,484,000 after acquiring an additional 96,771 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,896,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,075,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 1,227.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

