First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 63.2% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 125,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTXN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $23,441,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $18,668,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,155,000 after buying an additional 420,918 shares during the last quarter.

