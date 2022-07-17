First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Short Interest Down 63.2% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a decrease of 63.2% from the June 15th total of 194,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 383,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FTXN traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.53. 125,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,534. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a twelve month low of $14.77 and a twelve month high of $31.87.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.