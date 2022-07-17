First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 52.5% from the June 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYC. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FYC traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $51.97 and a 12 month high of $81.14.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
