Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FCREY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Fletcher Building Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FCREY remained flat at $6.25 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.32. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $11.13.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells building products used to build homes, buildings, and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets.

