Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $21.25 on Friday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $25.95. The company has a market cap of $644.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

