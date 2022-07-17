Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Short Interest Update

Fobi AI Inc. (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 309,200 shares, a drop of 34.3% from the June 15th total of 470,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Fobi AI Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOBIF opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.50. Fobi AI has a 12-month low of $0.28 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter. Fobi AI had a negative net margin of 981.31% and a negative return on equity of 166.87%.

Fobi AI Company Profile

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

