Focused Wealth Management Inc Acquires 6,621 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STWD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,151,000 after purchasing an additional 513,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,530,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,243,000 after purchasing an additional 187,606 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,202,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,645 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth $60,417,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,657,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,266,000 after purchasing an additional 120,342 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:STWD opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $293.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

