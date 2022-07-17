Focused Wealth Management Inc Boosts Stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,370,579 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 754,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 32,369 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,475 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 512,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,415,000 after purchasing an additional 56,591 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,214 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BBN opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.21. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $17.34 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.1229 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

