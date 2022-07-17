Focused Wealth Management Inc Buys 9,608 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 10.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $67,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 209.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $132.26 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.67.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

