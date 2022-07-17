Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $238,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,760 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $689,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,954 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,860,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $155,922,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of CVS opened at $95.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $79.33 and a twelve month high of $111.25. The stock has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

