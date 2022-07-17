Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $264,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Focused Wealth Management Inc cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 17.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.61.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Alibaba Group stock opened at $102.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $216.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $277.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.