Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $823,000 Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,241 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 43.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 54,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,728 shares in the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.5% during the first quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 7.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 48,397 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.4% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 45,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 8.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 29,777 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of AMAT opened at $94.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.88.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.85.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.