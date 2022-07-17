Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $189.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $174.24 and a 1 year high of $266.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.75.

