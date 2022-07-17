Focused Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF comprises 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGV. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 235.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF alerts:

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

IGV opened at $272.64 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $276.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.44.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.