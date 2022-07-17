Focused Wealth Management Inc Lowers Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,998 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its position in Oracle by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,589,159 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,471,000 after buying an additional 58,760 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth raised its position in Oracle by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 11,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 27,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $3,321,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Oracle by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $70.74 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $188.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

