Focused Wealth Management Inc Sells 8,042 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Focused Wealth Management Inc trimmed its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,042 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 199.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 917 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Price Performance

CLF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 78.74%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

In related news, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.32 per share, with a total value of $105,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 143,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,261.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keith Koci purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, with a total value of $122,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,874,263.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,100 shares of company stock worth $330,358 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Featured Stories

